Above average temperatures continue

What a gorgeous, warm Saturday afternoon we got to enjoy! Temperatures will get cold tonight as a weak cold front moves through the area. Most of us start Sunday morning in the upper teens and low twenties. But as a warm front starts to move in Sunday afternoon, it will push us close to 40 degrees for our afternoon highs. Areas west of Omaha will make a run at 50 again, but western Iowa will only warm into the 30s.

Monday is set to be the warmest day of the week. Mid 50s are possible for most under mainly sunny skies.

Temperatures start to drop into Tuesday. This will be the first sign in a few changes on the way by midweek. Overall, it will be colder - in the mid 30s to eventually the 20s and upper teens by Wednesday and Thursday. There is the potential for a winter storm midweek, but latest model trends have been southward, meaning less snow for much of the area. We'll be keeping an eye on it though and keep bringing you updates.

SATURDAY NIGHT

A Few Clouds

Cold

Low: 22

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mild

High: 40

MONDAY

Mainly Sunny

Breezy

Very Warm

High: 54

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 37

