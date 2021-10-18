Above Average Weather Continues

Sunshine and breezy south winds will be the story for the first couple of days of the week. In facts, winds will be gusting up to 25 to 30 mph both days, but this will keep our highs in the mid 70s each day.

A cold front then moves in on Wednesday, dropping us back down into the low 60s for the middle of the week with a small chance for rain.

Some cooler air arrives on the back side of that system which will keep highs near 60 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

We'll warm into the mid 60s again for next weekend.

MONDAY

Mainly Sunny

Mild

High: 77

MONDAY NIGHT

A Few Clouds

Mild

Low: 54

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

A Bit Warmer

High: 76

WEDNESDAY

Cooler

Breezy

High: 63

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.