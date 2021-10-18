Watch
Weather

Actions

Above Average Weather Continues

Cold front arrives Wednesday
items.[0].videoTitle
Well above average today.
Posted at 4:44 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 05:44:57-04

Sunshine and breezy south winds will be the story for the first couple of days of the week. In facts, winds will be gusting up to 25 to 30 mph both days, but this will keep our highs in the mid 70s each day.

A cold front then moves in on Wednesday, dropping us back down into the low 60s for the middle of the week with a small chance for rain.

Some cooler air arrives on the back side of that system which will keep highs near 60 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

We'll warm into the mid 60s again for next weekend.

MONDAY
Mainly Sunny
Mild
High: 77

MONDAY NIGHT
A Few Clouds
Mild
Low: 54

TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
A Bit Warmer
High: 76

WEDNESDAY
Cooler
Breezy
High: 63

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:45 PM, Nov 29, 2018