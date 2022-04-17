Active Weather Ahead

We saw a mix of rain and snow across parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Sunday, but it's all out of here now and we'll stay dry through tonight and through Monday.

Our weather will be starting to warm up this week, too. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s with lots of sunshine around on Monday. It'll be a breezy day with gusts up to 35 mph. Fire danger is going to be high on Monday, too.

We get windier into midweek. Highs will be near 50 on Tuesday with a small chance for some hit and miss showers before some more widespread rain and a few rumbles of thunder are more likely on Wednesday. We'll be warmer on Wednesday, too, making it back into the mid to upper 60s. A few showers could linger on Thursday with highs near 70 degrees.

There's another chance for some rain and storms Friday into Saturday. Friday will be a warm & windy day, too, as highs reach the low 80s. Temperatures fall throughout the weekend, into the 70s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 30

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 53

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 50

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Sct'd Rain/Storms

High: 67

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.