Active Weather Pattern Returns Later this Week

The wind lightens up this evening and we will have clear skies with cooler air than last evening. We drop into the upper 30s for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start out with lots of sunshine, followed by clouds later in the the afternoon. IT will be a less windy day with highs nearing 70 degrees. Most of us will stay dry Wednesday night, but there will be a couple spotty showers to dodge after sunset.

The wind picks up again Thursday, and we'll stay breezy for the next few days. It will be a mostly cloudy day, and little warmer with highs in the low 70s. By the end of the day, scattered storms will start to move in from the southwest. These should be weakening as they move into eastern Nebraska, but a couple of them could still be severe as they arrive Thursday night.

The rain and storms will continue on and off all day Friday. The storms could strengthen again across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, continuing the severe weather threat. Friday's highs will be in the mid 70s. We should dry out late Friday night.

For now, it looks like the 11 AM Nebraska spring game could thread the dry weather needle between the two rounds of weekend rain. Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with mid 70s.

Late Saturday, another round of rain and storms will start to move back into the region. This rain will continue on and off through Sunday morning, and could take until the afternoon to dry out. Once again, a few of these storms could be strong to severe. Highs will be around 70 degrees on Sunday. Cooler air will move in with the exiting rain Sunday night.

The start of next week looks much drier, and a little cooler, in the upper 60s Monday with more sunshine than the weekend.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy Early

Low: 37

WEDNESDAY

Morning Sun

Afternoon Clouds

Isolated Night Rain

High: 68

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Storms Late

High: 73

