Actual rain returns to Omaha starting this weekend

3 Things to Know



Rain returns Friday and this weekend

Flooding possible Saturday night

Below average temps for Father's Day

Forecast

The weather will be exceptional this evening, just maybe a little on the chilly side with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight, we cool into the upper 50s.

Friday is slightly warmer, and we should start with some morning sunshine. Clouds will take over in the afternoon and there is a chance for spotty rain showers from the afternoon through evening. Highs will be near 80.

Father's Day weekend is looking wet at times. There will be lots of dry-time Saturday morning through mid afternoon and temps will warm into the low 80s with some extra mugginess

After about 4-6pm, a round of storms will develop and move in from central Nebraska, becoming widespread into Saturday night. The Saturday night rain and storms could be very heavy, with around 1.0" to 3.0" of rain possible, which could lead to flash flooding into early Sunday. The severe weather threat is low for the region, but we could see gusty winds in addition to the heavy rain.

Sunday may start out wet before 10am. Some light rain will linger for the rest of the day under cloudy skies. Temps will only reach the mid 70s.

Next week continues this stretch of cooler than average weather as temps only reach the upper 70s to low 80s Monday-Wednesday. There may be some more rain around the middle of the week, too.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Very Mild

Low: 57

Wind: NW 5-10

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated PM Showers

High: 81

Wind: S 5-10

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