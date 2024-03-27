After Some Chilly Days, Milder Weather Moves Back In: Here's When

It will be a quiet evening, and chilly thanks to a developing southwest breeze. It gets cold again tonight, dropping into the mid 20s for Thursday morning.

We get a nice jump in temperatures Thursday afternoon! After a few morning clouds, we see lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s with a lot of sunshine.

It gets breezy with more clouds Friday, but we keep warming up, into the upper 60s. We may have to dodge a few spotty showers late Friday, but a lot of us stay dry.

We start to cool back off over the holiday weekend. Saturday will be in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies. There's a small chance for rain late in the day.

Easter will be in the mid 50s with more clouds than sunshine. We'll likely have to dodge some rain Sunday, both in the morning and in the evening. We get another round of rain into Monday.

Next workweek will start out cooler, in the low 50s both Monday and Tuesday, before jumping right back in the 60s Wednesday, and mainly dry weather, aside from the Monday rain chances.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 62

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 62

