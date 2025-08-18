Another chance at storms Monday night, Cooler air spills in mid-week

It will be a warm and muggy evening with partly cloudy skies. While dry this evening, another round of scattered storms will be possible late tonight, after 2-3 AM, as a weak cold front slowly moves through Omaha. Many neighborhoods will wake up dry, but those that live south of Omaha will have the best chance to see some early morning rain.

Thanks to the weak cold front, Tuesday will be a little cooler outside with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but it will still be humid outside. We'll see more clouds than sunshine, and there may be a few spotty showers around, but most of the day will be dry.

We hold in the mid 80s for Wednesday and Thursday with lots of sunshine. We probably won't see a big drop-off in humidity until closer into Thursday.

By Friday, another cold front will be on the way in to Omaha. Before it arrives, we may warm up back in the upper 80s, followed by a chance at storms Friday night.

Once the weekend arrives, cooler weather and less humid air will begin spilling into the region. Saturday and sunshine will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s, and low at night down in the mid 50s.

While there may be some weekend rain in Nebraska, most of this rain should stay in the western half of the state.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Low: 71

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 87

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Less Humid

High: 85

