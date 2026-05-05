Another cool and cloudy Wednesday in Omaha, warming up Thursday

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Cooler than average Wednesday

Warming in the 70s by Friday

Rain possible over Mother's Day weekend

FORECAST

It will be a cloudy and cool night around Omaha. We stay dry tonight with lows in the low 40s in Omaha, and upper 30s outside of the metro by Wednesday morning.

The weather stays cooler than average on Wednesday. The average highs for early May is around 70 degrees, Omaha will only reach the upper 50s.

As skies clear Wednesday night, temps will cool into the mid to upper 30s around Omaha, leading to some patchy morning frost in rural and low-lying areas. The metro should be mainly frost-free.

There is a small chance at spotty rain Thursday as a warm front move through the region. We'll still see plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s

By Friday, the weather looks GREAT as all of Omaha will be into the 70s with mostly sunny skies!

Mother's Day weekend is looking even warmer, in the upper 70s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. There is a chance at showers and storms in the second half of the day Saturday, which would continue into Saturday night. This rain should clear up before Sunday morning.

Next week continues the warmer pattern with highs in the 70s and low 80s next Monday-Wednesday.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Chilly!

Low: 41

Wind: N 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Dry & Cool

High: 59

Wind: NW 5-10

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