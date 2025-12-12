Another cooldown Friday, tracking Saturday morning snow chances

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Light snow Saturday morning

Briefly frigid Saturday night

Back in the 40s next week

FORECAST:

Another cold front will reach Omaha on Friday, kicking up the winds and sending in more arctic air for the weekend. Friday's highs will be in the upper 20s. We'll drop into the low 10s for Friday night.

Light snow moves very late Friday night, around midnight, and lasts until early Saturday afternoon. Not everyone will see snow. Omaha and areas north of the metro have the best chance to get minor accumulations of around 1-2". Points north of the metro will be closer to 2-3" of snow. If you are south of Omaha, or I-80, there will be a sharp cut-off leading to very little snow at all, less than 1".

Highs on Saturday will be in the 10s with lows below 0 on Saturday night. Wind chills will be around -10 to -15 for Sunday morning. By Sunday, skies will be mostly sunny and we are back to near 20 degrees.

Warmer weather will return early next week, and we may even have several days above normal. Temperatures will be back in the 40s by Monday and Tuesday. There is a chance we hit 50 degrees on Wednesday. Omaha's average high temperature for mid-December is 39 degrees. There is a small chance of rain in the middle of next week.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 29

Wind: NW 15-25

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Snow after midnight

Low: 13

Wind: N 5-15

SATURDAY

Cloudy

Light Snow

High: 14

Wind: NE 10-15

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Staying Cold

High: 19

Wind: E 10-15

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

