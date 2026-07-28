Another day in the 90s Wednesday, and there is rain on the way

3 Things to Know



In the 90s again Wednesday

Rain and Storms Thursday, Friday

Seasonal weekend

Forecast

It remains warm this evening, but you should be able to notice less mugginess in the air tonight. Temps will remain in the low to mid 70s overnight.

After 2-3 AM, a few spotty thundershowers may develop across southeast Nebraska. Some of this rain may drift into towns like Lincoln, Seward and Nebraska City. Most of this rain will remain south of Omaha as we head into Wednesday morning.

Some sunshine returns Wednesday and it's warm again with highs in the low to mid 90s, and a heat index around 95-100.

Heading into Thursday, our next round of rain begins to move in. Expect lots of clouds and occasional rain showers throughout the day Thursday with highs only in the mid 80s.

There will be a marginal amount of severe weather ingredients in our atmosphere by Thursday afternoon and evening, so heads up for the potential of 1 or 2 storm cells capable of large hail or damaging wind gusts. This rain may also be heavy at times, lasting from Thursday night and into Friday morning.

In total, we could see amounts of 0.50" to 1.50" commonly around the region from the Thursday/Friday rain.

Friday may start out wet, but there should be drier weather by the afternoon. It will be cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid 80s and north winds gusting to 35-30 MPH.

Once the weekend rolls in, we're back to sunny skies, calmer wind and seasonally warm weather with highs in the upper 80s Saturday, and near 90 on Sunday. We are into the low 90s again by Monday. The humidity should remain a little lower this time.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Low: 74

Wind: E 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 94

Wind: E 5-15

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 86

Wind: SE 10-15

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