Melting Continues Ahead of a Cold Blast

Another round of freezing fog has formed in Western Iowa this morning and may try to expand to areas along the Missouri River. Be on the lookout for slick spots on your commute as yesterday's melting froze up overnight.

We get warmer Tuesday, even though there will be a few more clouds mixing in with our sunshine. Omaha will warm into the upper 40s, but 50s will be more common across other parts of eastern Nebraska. Snow-free cities could even push into the mid and upper 50s. Western Iowa will continue to run a little cooler, in the low 40s.

A cold front sweeps through the region late Tuesday afternoon, sending temperatures tumbling midweek.

Wednesday will be windy at times as the colder air blows in. We start the day around 10, then only warm into the teens in the afternoon. Wind chills will struggle to get above zero in the afternoon.

Winds lighten up Thursday, but it will be even colder. We start the day below zero, then only warm into the low double digits for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Winds kick in again out of the south Friday, helping to send temperatures higher. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 20s. Light snow is possible Friday night, but won't be for everyone.

We're closer to average this weekend with low 30s on Saturday, followed by mid 30s on Sunday.

The slow warming continues early next week with upper 30s Monday.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 48

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Low: 10

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 16

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 12

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.