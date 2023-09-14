Another Nice Day Thursday

It will be a cloudy start to your Thursday with temperatures in the low 60s. Thanks to the low humidity, our mostly sunny sky can easily warm us back up into the low to mid 80s for the afternoon.

More clouds start to push into northeast Nebraska with a few spotty showers late Thursday night as our next cold front moves in from the northwest. The rain will slowly move southeast through Friday morning, getting into the I-80 corridor from late morning into the early afternoon. The rain will shift southeast of Omaha through the afternoon, then into northwest Missouri Friday night.

With the cold front, clouds, and rain Friday, it will be cooler, with highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday could start with some leftover clouds, but we should get more sunshine out for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s in Omaha, but Lincoln likely hits the low 80s. An isolated shower can't be ruled out in southwest Iowa, but for now, we'll keep the forecast dry.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with upper 70s.

The wind picks up a bit early next week, helping to blow in some warmer weather. Monday will be in the low 80s with a small chance for some rain to end the day.

We stay in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday with more of a mix of sunshine and clouds. Rain is possible late each day.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 81

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Northwest

Low: 58

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Likely

High: 76

SATURDAY

Clearing Skies

Comfortable

High: 79

