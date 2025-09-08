Another round of rain possible early Tuesday morning

It will stay overcast and breezy for Monday evening. Temperatures will hold near 70 degrees.

Overnight, another round of rain will be possible, developing around 1-2 AM and continuing through the start of Tuesday morning. The best locations to see this rain will be near/south of I-80, where there could also be some pockets of heavy rain. No flooding issues are expected. It will be a lot warmer out than the recent mornings, with low 60s to begin the day.

The morning chance at rain will continue until noon. Tuesday afternoon will then be mostly sunny with upper 70s and less breezy winds.

We start to warm up above average Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. The average high for September 10th is 82 degrees.

It will be breezy for the end of the week as even warmer air moves into the region, pushing afternoon temperatures on Friday and Saturday into the upper 80s to near 90. Friday looks dry, but by the end of the day Saturday, we could see some storms move in from our west.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a chance for storms and highs in the lower 80s. We'll keep the small chance for rain into Monday of next week.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Low: 62

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

AM Rain

Seasonal

High: 79

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 84

