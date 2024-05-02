Another Round of Storms Friday Night, Drier This Weekend

We'll see lots of clouds this evening, but it stays dry. It will be chilly, with lows in the lower 40s by Friday morning.

Sunshine is back out for Friday and it will be a little warmer, with highs in the low 70s, and rain holding off for most of the day.

However, another round of rain and storms arrives after 10 p.m. in eastern Nebraska from the west... and will push into Omaha closer to midnight. Storms then continue through western Iowa and northwest Missouri overnight. While more heavy rain is likely for most cities, there isn't much of a concern for anything severe. We could see an addition 0.50" to 1.00" in some locations.

Saturday could start with a couple leftover showers, which should all clear up before noon, leaving the rest of the day dry and partly cloudy. It will be a cooler day, in the mid to upper 60s.

We will end Berkshire weekend on Sunday with low 70s and a lot of sunshine.

Monday will be windy and warmer, in the mid 70s. Arriving late in the afternoon, another round of strong to severe storms will push through the region, lasting until late Monday night.

Things quiet down again Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper 70s both days.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 42

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Storms Late

High: 72

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Early

High: 68

