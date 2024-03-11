Another Warm Week, Timing Out Mid-Week Rain Chances

The wind will lighten up tonight, and we stay dry. We will cool off into the mid 40s for Tuesday morning with a few more clouds.

Tuesday will be another dry and breezy day in the low 70s, but there will be more clouds in the sky than recent days, somewhat limiting the sunshine. The wind won't be as strong, keeping our fire risk a lot lower.

While Wednesday will be mostly dry during the day, just mostly cloudy. We should still be able to make it into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

By the Wednesday evening commute, a few spotty thundershowers will start to push into eastern Nebraska, but rain and storms become more likely Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. A few of these storms may be strong south of Omaha.

Rain showers may continue in to your Thursday morning, before clearing up later in the afternoon. Rainfall totals could range from 0.25" to 0.50" out of this Wednesday-Thursday storm system.

Behind the wet weather, it will be windy and cooler. Thursday highs will be in the mid 50s.

Friday could start with some clouds, but there should be more sunshine for the afternoon. It will be a touch warmer with upper 50s and less breezy winds.

The weekend looks dry for now, with highs in the upper 50s Saturday and partly cloudy skies, but it will start to get breezy again as we get a cold front Saturday night.

Sunday will be cooler with breezy northerly winds blowing in. This will drop us into the upper 40s, which is closer to average for this time of year.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 44

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 72

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain/Storms Late

High: 72

