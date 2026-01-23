Arctic air begins Friday morning, snow amounts expected Saturday

3 THINGS TO KNOW

Frigid air moves in Thursday night

Dangerous cold Friday, Saturday

A chance for snow Saturday morning

FORECAST

Temperatures will begin to plummet this evening, and Omaha will dip below zero Friday morning, with wind chills around -30 to -20. The wind will not be overly strong, it's just THAT COLD! You could get frostbite in as little as 30 minutes in this kind of air, so limit skin to outdoor exposure. Bring pets inside, and check on our more vulnerable neighbors.

Friday is the coldest day with a high of around only 2 degrees, the afternoon wind chills will be as low as -15 at times. Friday night will drop below 0 once again.

The Snow:

We are growing more confident that light snow will move in from the west late Friday evening, lasting through Saturday afternoon.

Omaha and neighborhoods to the north will likely see under 2". Totals get higher as you head farther south, with neighborhoods near the Kansas/Nebraska border seeing 3" to 5" of snow, and travel will be significantly more difficult south of I-80.

This will be a powdery snow, so some snow drifts are possible, but winds are not expected to be stronger than 20mph.

The rest of the weekend will be frigid and dangerously cold at night as morning temps will be below zero Sunday. We do get to see some sunshine on Sunday, but it stays frigid, near 10 degrees.

We start Monday morning again below zero, but things will begin to warm up again. Monday will be mostly sunny, in the 20s.

We are near 30 by Tuesday. There is another cool-down coming midweek, dropping Omaha in the low 20s for Wednesday and Thursday, but we should be in the 30s again by next weekend.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Frigid

Low: -5

Wind: N 10-20

FRIDAY

Cloudy

Frigid

High: 2

Wind: N 10-20

SATURDAY

Cloudy

Morning Snow

High: 5

Wind: NW 5-15

