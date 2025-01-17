Arctic air moves in this weekend, here's how cold it will be

Colder and windy conditions will become the norm Friday evening and overnight. Skies will be cloudy, and we could see a few pockets of non-accumulating snow. Evening temperatures will quickly fall into the 20s. Lows will be a around 10 by Saturday morning, with wind chills around -5.

Saturday afternoon will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 10s across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. This will keep wind chills in the single digits in the afternoon.

The worst of the cold begins Sunday. We could stay just above zero in the morning, but wind chills will drop below zero. This likely starts a 48-hour stretch of wind chills below zero in Omaha. We only warm up into the upper single digits in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

For the first time this season, Omaha will likely dip below zero Monday morning. The frigid weather continues Monday afternoon for the MLK holiday and Inauguration Day. It will be mostly sunny, but we likely fall just shy of double digits again in the afternoon. Wind chills stay below zero all day.

We drop below zero again Tuesday morning, but then the worst of the arctic air starts to shift east. This will let us get into the low 20s in the second half of the day with a lot of sunshine. With slightly warmer weather and lighter wind, wind chills will push back above zero in the afternoon.

The recovery will continue Wednesday. We'll be in the mid 30s, which is average for January. We keep the mid 30s going on Thursday with more clouds.

