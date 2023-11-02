Average Never Felt So Good

The warm-up continues today, getting us back to average for early November! Omaha will be in the upper 50s, parts of southeast Nebraska will be in the low 60s, and cities northeast of Omaha will continue to run a few degrees cooler. It will be mostly sunny with the wind staying pretty light.

More clouds move in overnight, which will actually keep us a little warmer for Friday morning. We'll cool off into the upper 30s.

A cold front arrives Friday, so things get breezy again. Luckily, it just puts the warm-up on hold for a couple of days. Friday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with highs staying in the upper 50s.

By late Saturday morning, we'll be dodging some scattered showers. Some of these continue in the afternoon, keeping us mostly cloudy, but we should still make it into the upper 50s.

Don't forget to "fall back" an hour before bed Saturday night. It's also a great time to check or replace the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and weather radios.

The warm-up gets back underway Sunday with a lot of sunshine and upper 60s!

It will be a little cooler early next week, but still really nice. We'll be in the low 60s Monday and Tuesday with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

We cool off a little more midweek with mid 50s on Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Average

High: 58

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Not as Cold

Low: 39

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 58

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 59

