Back to cooler, normal highs this weekend, more rain possible next week

ICE JAM THREAT: The recent warm weather has caused ice to melt and move again on the Platte, Elkhorn, and Loup rivers. If the ice jams up, it could quickly increase water levels, flooding areas along the river. If you have interests along the rivers, keep a close eye on the water through the weekend.

FORECAST: It will be a windy evening with clear skies as we kick off the weekend. Temperatures will drop into the mid 20s for Saturday morning.

The wind will be a lot calmer Saturday, and we get more sunshine. However, it will be a much cooler day with highs only near 40.

Sunday gets breezy, helping blow some warmer air back into the region. Once again, low humidity and gusty winds could led to brush fire conditions, so hold off on burning anything outdoors. We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid 50s. Heading into Sunday night, a few hit-and-miss pockets of rain will be possible, but most of us stay dry.

Most of Monday looks dry and partly cloudy. It will be a breezy, warmer day in the upper 50s to low 60s.

More rain moves in to the region heading into Tuesday morning, and it will continue at times for Tuesday afternoon. The rainy weather keeps us a little cooler with low 50s and gusty winds.

It could get cold enough late Tuesday night to change the last bit of rain into snow, but at that point, there likely won't be much moisture left, keeping any snow totals pretty small. For now, anything looks to be under 1" of wet snow.

Behind the rain (and snow if we see any), it stays windy and things get cooler Wednesday, dropping into the low 40s for highs.

More rain and clouds, with breezy winds are possible to close out next week. Highs for next Thursday and Friday will be in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 25

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Colder

High: 41

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Spotty Overnight Rain

High: 55

