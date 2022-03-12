Big Warm up on Sunday

Spring your clocks forward an hour before you head to bed Saturday night. Don't forget to also check or replace the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and your weather radio! At least we get to look forward to sunset being at almost 7:30 on Sunday evening.

After starting Sunday morning in the upper 20s, we get to enjoy a huge warm up by the afternoon. Temperatures soar into the mid 60s!

We pull it back slightly Monday, but it will still be about 10 degrees above average with mid to upper 50s.

The warm-up gets back on track heading into the middle of next week. Tuesday will be in the low 60s, followed by low 70s on Wednesday.

Thursday will bring a fair amount of cloud cover, but we look to continue our warm and dry streak with highs near 60 degrees for St. Patrick's Day and Friday. There's a very small rain chance late Thursday into Friday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 29

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 64

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 57

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 62

