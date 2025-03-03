Blizzard warning for Omaha as Tuesday storm brings damaging wind, heavy snow

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Omaha from 8pm Tuesday until 3am Wednesday. Routine wind gusts of 60+ mph and heavy snow are expected Tuesday evening - early Wednesday morning.

It will be a cloudy and breezy Monday evening with temperatures holding in the upper 40s overnight. While the evening is mainly dry, some spotty rain and thunder may be possible overnight.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible as we start Tuesday morning. Temperatures will reach the mid-50s pretty early in the day, but expect a big drop in temperatures during the afternoon, dropping into the low 30s by late afternoon.

This drop in temperatures will allow for the rain to transition over to heavy snow late in the afternoon and early evening, from west to east. The ETA for Omaha snow is 4-6pm, impacting the evening commute. The snow will continue for a few hours Tuesday night, before exiting the region before the Wednesday morning commute.

Most neighborhoods will see around 2" of snow, with a heavier pocket of 3-6" totals from Omaha and into west Iowa. This snow will be heavy enough to accumulate on warm roads and will be accompanied by high winds upwards of 55-75 mph at times Tuesday night, creating blizzard conditions and making travel next to impossible overnight. Expect issues Wednesday morning with high winds blowing snow around, reducing visibility. The high winds could damage tree limbs and cause power outages.

Highs on Wednesday should get above freezing, into the upper 30s, beginning the melting process. The strong wind lasts through the day, but it slowly relaxes from the damaging winds overnight.

Clouds return Thursday as highs reach the low 40s, but we stay dry.

Another round of rain and snow is possible Friday, but details are unclear right now.

A warm-up begins over the weekend with highs near 50 on Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Scattered Rain

Low: 45

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Rain, then Snow

Very Windy

High: 56

WEDNESDAY

Partly Sunny

Windy

High: 37

