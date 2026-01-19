Blustery tonight, Colder in Omaha on MLK Day as the wind finally takes a break

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Blustery Sunday night and getting colder

Sunny but frigid Monday

Chance at winter weather late in the week

FORECAST

A cold front reaches Omaha Sunday evening, and winds will become very gusty Sunday night, at 25-35mph and gusting to has high as 60 mph. Isolated power outages may be possible overnight. We start Monday in the single digits with wind chills below zero.

Monday will be a colder than normal day once again, but the wind finally begins to calm down and we get the sunshine back. Highs on MLK Day will be around the low 20s.

Tuesday will be warmer with partly cloudy skies and mid 30s for highs.

It does get a little breezy again Wednesday as another series of cold/warm fronts with areas of low pressure move through the region. Temperatures on Wednesday will be near 40 degrees. There is a small chance for snow early Wednesday morning, but this looks to stay mostly north of Omaha at this time.

By the end of the week, we are cooling off again and dealing with below freezing temperatures. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs near 32 degrees, dropping in the 20s on Friday and into the 10s by Saturday.

We are watching for a chance at winter weather late in the week and into the weekend. For now, it looks like snow with minor accumulations to our south of Omahafrom Friday night into Saturday. We will monitor the trends for this as it is still several days away.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 4

Wind: NW 25-50

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold, but Less Windy

High: 21

Wind: NW 5-15

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Seasonal

High: 36

Wind: NW 5-15

