Breezy and milder weather briefly returns to Omaha

While skies are mostly cloudy this evening, we could see a few snow flurries before midnight. Skies will clear overnight as we drop into the teens for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be breezy, but the wind shifts out of the south, blowing in some warmer weather. We will warm up into the upper 30s by the end of the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

The wind gets even stronger Wednesday, but we actually get temperatures back to average for early December, in the mid 40s. It stays mostly sunny.

Another cold front then hits, dropping us into the mid 20s for Thursday afternoon. As the colder air blows in, we could see a few snowflakes, but there shouldn't be enough for any accumulation.

The shot of cold air won't be with us long. We start to warm back up Friday. Highs will be near 40 with a lot of sunshine.

The weekend brings some better weather if you have outdoor holiday decorations to put up. Saturday will be in the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies.

We'll make a run for 50 Sunday. There will be a few more clouds, and while a few spotty showers could be in the region, we are keeping the forecast dry for now.

MONDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Cold

Low: 14

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 38

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 45

