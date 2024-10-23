Breezy and warmer Thursday, and there's a chance for storms

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly as we drop into the mid 40s for Thursday morning.

The wind picks up out of the south Thursday, blowing in warmer weather. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a few clouds in the second half of the day. A cold front arrives Thursday evening, helping to kick off a few spotty showers and storms. Most, if not all of the rain will be south and east of Omaha on Thursday evening. This rain will exit the region around midnight.

Behind the cold front, it will be cooler again Friday. Highs will be in the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.

The coldest morning coming up will be Saturday with mid 30s. The afternoon will be cool, but near average, with highs in the mid 60s and a lot of sunshine.

It gets breezy and warmer again Sunday with low 70s.

The wind continues to get stronger Monday, which could blow in enough warm air to push us to 80 with the help of mostly sunny skies.

It will still be mostly sunny, warm, and breezy Tuesday with mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 45

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Spotty Evening Rain

High: 74

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 65

