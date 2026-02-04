Breezy, but a warm-up on the way for Thursday!

3 THINGS TO KNOW



A warm-up begins Thursday

Breezy winds above 25-30mph Thursday through Saturday

A drier pattern for the next 5-7 days

FORECAST

Skies will remain cloudy tonight and we manage to stay dry around the region with Thursday morning temperatures in the upper 20s

Clouds may be stubborn to move out Thursday, but regardless, it will be warmer out with temperatures jumping into the 40s and 50s! It could get a little breezy in the afternoon with gusts around 25-30mph.

We cool off a little on Friday and it stays breezy, but we keep the sunshine with highs in the upper 40s.

This looks to be a quiet first weekend of February, and milder, too!

Saturday will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 40s, turning mostly sunny and less windy Sunday with highs in the mid 50s.

The start of next week looks very warm with potential record highs, in the mid 60s on Monday. Monday's record high for Omaha is 63 degrees. There is a chance for some rain around mid next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Staying Dry

Low: 28

Wind: NE 5-10

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 55

Wind: NW 10-20

Share your weather pictures with KMTV

