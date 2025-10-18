Breezy with spotty rain Saturday afternoon

Saturday starts with morning sunshine and temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds quickly move back in by late morning as a cold front arrives from the northwest. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s midday, then cool off into the low 60s by late afternoon, and in the 50s for the evening.

As the front moves in, winds will quickly become gusty out from the northwest at 20-35mph for the rest of the afternoon, eventually relaxing Saturday night.

Spotty sprinkles and light rain will move in behind the front for the afternoon. The rain will start in northeast Nebraska early in the afternoon, then it swings towards Omaha around the late afternoon to evening. The farther south of Omaha you live, the better chance you have of staying dry.

Skies will begin to clear up heading into Saturday night, and as temperatures cool in the upper 30s to low 40s, some patchy frost may be possible in northeast Nebraska for Sunday morning.

Sunday looks like a great day with lots of sunshine and calmer winds. After a cool morning start, we'll reach the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Monday turns breezy again and we have a small window to hit the low 70s before another cold front arrives. There is a small chance for rain with this cold front.

It will be cooler on Tuesday, with sunshine and low 60s for highs. Omaha's first night in the 30s could be Tuesday night, which could also bring our first official frost for the region.

Skies stay sunny Wednesday and warm up into the upper 60s.

We stay near average for temperatures, in the mid 60s, with sunshine for Thursday and Friday.

SATURDAY

Morning Sun

Afternoon Clouds

Spotty Afternoon Rain

Breezy

High: 69

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 41

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 65

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Isolated Rain

High: 71

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

