Brief Break From High Humidity

The weak cold front that moved through yesterday is responsible for lower humidity and high temperatures that aren't as hot. High remain in the mid 90s and skies will stay sunny.

The effects from the cold front don't last forever. Another warm up begins late into the work week into the start of the weekend with highs reaching into the upper 90s once more. Even flirting with the triple digits at times.

Some slight chances of rain are possible towards the end of the work week.

The weekend comes with another round of heat with high temperatures near 100°. We stay partly cloudy for both weekend days with just a slight chance for rain Saturday. Most look to stay dry.

Staying hot into early next week albeit a touch cooler in the upper 80s.

Some more isolated rain and storm chances through the middle of the week.

WEDNESDAY

Plenty of Sun

Less Humid

High: 94

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfortable

Low: 69

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 97

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Very Hot

Humid

High: 99

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.