Brief cool down on Monday

What a beautiful Sunday afternoon we got to enjoy! Temps were in the low to mid 60s across the area with lots of sunshine. Thanks to a cold front on Monday, we'll cool down a bit.

Monday morning starts in the mid 30s with a few more clouds around for the day. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

The warm-up gets back on track heading into the middle of next week. Tuesday makes it into in the low 60s, followed by low 70s on Wednesday.

Thursday will bring a fair amount of cloud cover, but we look to continue our warm and dry streak with highs in the mid to upper 50s for St. Patrick's Day and Friday. There's a very small rain chance late Thursday into Friday.

We warm into the 60s on Saturday with a high near 70 on Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

A Few Clouds

Cool

Low: 36

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 57

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 62

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Much Warmer

High: 71

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.