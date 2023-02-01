Brief Midweek Warm-Up

The sunshine and warm-up continue Wednesday! We make it back to average for early February, with highs in the mid 30s!

Overnight, a few more clouds move in, and it won't be as cold as recent mornings. Omaha will fall down into the teens for the Thursday morning commute.

We should have enough time to warm into the mid 20s for lunch on Thursday, but then colder weather blowing in behind our next cold front will start to take over, knocking us into the teens for Thursday afternoon. It will also be breezy, putting wind chills in the single digits in the afternoon. We stay dry as the cold front moves through, but there will be more clouds at times.

It looks like a very cold start to Friday, with lows near zero, but we see a decent rebound in temperatures for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s with a lot of sunshine and some extra wind.

It stays breezy Saturday, but that wind will be blowing in much warmer weather! We will warm into the high 40s, which is about 10 degrees above average.

The wind won't be as strong Sunday, but we make it into the upper 40s again.

The stretch of nice weather will continue into the first part of the next workweek. Monday, we could make a run at 50, but it comes with more clouds and a small chance for a few raindrops or snowflakes to hit your backyard.

We cool off closer to 40 on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Average

High: 36

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 15

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 25

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 27

