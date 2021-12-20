Briefly Cooler Monday

A cold front arrives Monday morning, making for a slightly cooler start to the workweek. Highs will be in the mid 30s, which is average for late December. It will also be a little breezy as the cooler weather blows in, making most of the afternoon feel like the low and mid 20s. Skies will be mostly sunny.

The wind will be lighter overnight as we cool into the upper teens and low 20s for Tuesday morning.

We get breezy again Tuesday for the first day of winter, but that wind will be back out of the south, pumping in some warmer weather. Highs will be in the mid 40s Tuesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday looks very similar to Tuesday... a little breezy at times and with highs in the mid 40s with a lot of sunshine.

The wind will be a little lighter Thursday as we keep warming up. Highs will be in the low 50s.

We stay in the low 50s Friday, but it comes with a few more clouds and a little more wind.

Temperatures take a small step back for the holiday weekend, but we'll still be above average by a good 10 degrees. Highs will be in the upper 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Christmas is looking mostly sunny, followed by a few more clouds on Sunday.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 35

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Average

Low: 19

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 44

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 46

