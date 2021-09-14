Briefly Cooler Tuesday

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler. While some of us stay dry, there will spotty showers to dodge throughout the day. Most of the rain this morning will be south of Omaha, but anyone could catch a quick shower this afternoon. Highs will be a touch below average, in the mid 70s.

The rain and clouds quickly move out early tonight, then we cool off quite a bit into Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

The sunshine is back in full force Wednesday, getting us close to average, in the low 80s. The humidity will be low.

Stronger winds kick in from the south Thursday, pumping in warmer weather and more humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Friday brings a few more clouds mixed in with the sunshine. Some of those clouds could squeeze out some rain. This drops us back into the mid 80s.

The weekend still looks hot with a lot of sunshine and highs near 90 both afternoons. Sunday also brings some extra wind.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 75

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 55

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 81

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Muggy

High: 88

