Brisk Tuesday but warming up

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Cooler Tuesday with snow flurries

Breezy and warmer later this week

A drier pattern for the next 5-7 days

FORECAST

A little bit of a brisk morning welcomes the coolest day of our week, with Tuesday's highs only topping the mid 30s.

Tuesday will be a cloudy day and there will be a few more pockets of snow flurries around, these flurries are short lived and very sporadic.

The clouds stick around Wednesday and it gets a little breezy in the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will jump on Thursday and we'll see more sunshine, with many neighborhoods reaching the 50s! Friday stays warm, in the mid-40s, and it's breezy.

The weekend stays relatively quiet with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s.

Any chance for measurable precipitation (rain or snow) likely holds off until sometime next week, at the earliest.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Flurries

High: 34

Wind: NE 5-10

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Flurries

Low: 25

Wind: NE 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 38

Wind: N 10-20

