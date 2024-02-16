Brisk Wind Chills to Start the Weekend

It stays breezy tonight as skies continue to clear. Any wet areas that don't dry in time could freeze back up overnight and into Saturday morning as we fall into the single digits and teens, around 10 degrees. Wind chills will drop to around zero to five degrees, making for a very brisk night and Saturday morning.

Once we get through a cold Saturday morning, we'll be warming up for days to come! Saturday will be mostly sunny with low 40s, but it stays a little breezy, making it feel a little colder.

The wind will be lighter Sunday as we keep warming up. It will be mostly sunny with a high near 50!

Presidents Day looks great if you have the holiday off. We'll warm into the mid 50s with a lot of sunshine.

We keep warming Tuesday with upper 50s, but Wednesday looks like the best day of the week with low 60s. If we get there, it will just be Omaha's second time this year to hit 60.

We cool off a little Thursday, down into the upper 40s with a few more clouds, but that is still above average.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 15

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 41

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 50

