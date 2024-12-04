Brisk winds set for Thursday morning in Omaha, milder by the weekend

After our warmer afternoon, temperatures will fall quickly this evening. Temperatures overnight will drop to near 10 degrees. Neighborhoods north of Omaha have a better chance of dropping into the single digits. It will also be windy overnight, with wind chills below zero for Thursday morning.

The wind will begin to settle Thursday, but it will be a lot colder. Highs will be in the low 20s with a mix of sun and clouds.

The shot of cold air won't be with us long. We start to warm back up Friday. Highs will be in the low 40s with a lot of sunshine.

If you have outdoor holiday decorations to put up, this will be the weekend to get it done! Although it will be breezy at times, temperatures will be above average. Saturday will be mostly sunny with low 50s, followed by mid 50s on Sunday.

Then, we start to cool off again. Monday will be partly cloudy with low 40s. There could be a couple spotty and light showers around, but most of us will be dry.

Tuesday afternoon will be in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Windy

Low: 10

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Lighter Wind

High: 24

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 42

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.