Cool Start To The Week

Strong winds keep fire danger high
Staying cool and breezy.
Posted at 5:02 AM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 06:54:43-04

The wind won't be as strong Monday, but it will be breezy, keeping the fire danger high. Continue to hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire. Any fire that starts could easily spread out of control. We stay cool with clearing skies and highs in the mid 50s.

The wind will be lighter tonight and into Tuesday morning, but we get chilly, cooling off into the low 30s.

Tuesday looks really nice! We will be mostly sunny with a high near 70... and the wind will be a lot lighter!!

We start to get breezy again Wednesday as we warm into the mid 70s. There will be a few more clouds and a small chance for rain late in the day.

We stay breezy Thursday and begin to cool off. Highs will be in the low 70s. Most of the day will be dry, but we could see some rain late in the day, mainly in eastern Nebraska.

A few scattered showers and storms will be possible again the second half of Friday. It will still be breezy with highs dropping into the upper 60s.

Rain looks to be much more likely and widespread throughout Saturday, some of which could linger into Sunday morning. The weekend will also be cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY
Clearing Skies
Breezy
High: 56

MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Chilly
Low: 31

TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warmer
High: 70

WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Spotty Rain Late
High: 76

