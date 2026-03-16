Calmer wind arrives tonight, spotty rain/snow Tuesday PM

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Spotty light rain/snow on St. Patrick's Day PM hours

Near record highs later in the week

Wildfire conditions remain elevated

FORECAST

The wind will FINALLY relax to calmer conditions this evening and under clear skies tonight, it gets cold! Tuesday morning's temps will be around 10 degrees.

Clouds move back in Tuesday and we could see a few spotty rain and snow showers, mostly across far eastern Nebraska and western Iowa during the afternoon and evening. Any rain or snow amounts look very low from this.

It will be a little breezy again Tuesday with gusts out from the south at 25-30mph and highs in the mid 30s. Some may reach the 40s closer to Lincoln.

Warmer weather really begins to kick into gear on Wednesday with highs in the 60s and lots of sunshine!

Thursday will be even warm with highs in the upper 70s! Record highs are possible both on Friday and Saturday with 80s for highs.

With the warmer weather likely comes more dry air and elevated wildfire conditions for the region this week.

The second half of this weekend looks cooler, and breezy with highs dropping in the 60s by Sunday. As of now, no rain comes from this cool-down.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Frigid

Low: 10

Wind: N 5-15

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty PM Rain/Snow

High: 36

Wind: S 15-30

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 69

Wind: W 10-15

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