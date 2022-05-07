Chance of Rain & Storms Early Sunday

It's been a warm and breezy Saturday across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. We stay dry through the evening, but that changes late tonight.

After midnight, storms from central Nebraska will move into eastern Nebraska. These will likely arrive late enough to avoid any severe weather threat for our area, but some pockets of heavy rain and some rumbles of thunder are still possible overnight and into Sunday morning. The greatest chance for rain will be north of I-80, while some areas along and south of I-80 could stay dry.

After a wet start to the day, Mother's Day afternoon will be drier with highs in the mid 70s and mostly cloudy skies. It will also be breezy with south winds gusting up to 30-35 mph.

We're dry again in the first half of the next workweek... and with more sunshine mixing in with hour clouds, we'll be warming up even more!

Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. The wind won't be as strong as Sunday, but still breezy at times.

The heat peaks Wednesday and Thursday with highs at or just above 90 degrees.

We pull back the heat a touch Friday, cooling into the low 80s, as a cold front moves through the area. Saturday will be slightly cooler, falling into the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 57

MOTHER'S DAY

Mostly Cloudy

A.M. Storms/Showers

Breezy

High: 74

MONDAY

A Few Clouds

Hot & Breezy

High: 88

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Still Hot

High: 87

