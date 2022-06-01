Briefly Cooler Wednesday

Clouds have moved back in for our Wednesday, helping to keep us cooler. Highs will be back below average, in the low 70s. Most cities stay dry, but there will be some spotty light to moderate rain to dodge, mainly south of Omaha, in the second half of the day.

Skies quickly clear this evening, and we cool off into the upper 40s for Thursday morning.

Thursday is looking really nice with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the low 80s.

A few more clouds mix in with our sunshine Friday with highs in the low 80s again. Most stay dry, but there will be a few spotty showers Friday night.

We dip back down into the upper 70s Saturday. Most of the day will be dry, but scattered showers and storms move in at night.

We cool into the mid 70s Sunday. Like Saturday, most of the day will be dry, but another round of scattered rain and storms moves in to end the day.

We'll keep small rain chances around early in the next workweek as we keep very slowly cooling off. Monday will be in the mid 70s, followed by low 70s Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain South

High: 71

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Cool

Low: 49

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 81

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Late

High: 81

