Chilly Again Monday

It was nice to see some sunshine on Sunday, but it didn't help warm us up much. The rest of Sunday evening will be chilly as temperatures fall into the teens. By Monday morning, Omaha will be near 14 degrees and some areas north of Omaha will drop into the single digits.

The sunshine will be sticking around for the better part of this week. We'll warm slightly to near 30 degrees on Monday afternoon. We get breezy on Tuesday, but that's bringing in our warmer weather!

By Tuesday afternoon, we'll warm to near 50 degrees and keep highs in the low 50s for Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday, our next system starts to move in and will drop our highs into the low 40s and bring a slight chance for a rain/snow mix, depending on the timing. This is still a ways away, so keep checking back for updates. Saturday will be cooler with highs in the low 30s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 14

MONDAY

Mainly Sunny

Chilly

High: 30

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

Breezy

High: 50

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 51

