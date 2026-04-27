Chilly and breezy into Tuesday, and there could be some light rain around

3 THINGS TO KNOW
- Chilly & breezy into Tuesday
- Spotty light rain Tuesday afternoon
- Patchy frost possible Friday, Saturday mornings
FORECAST
It will stay breezy and cool around Omaha on Monday night. Temps will be near 40 degrees with cloudy skies by Tuesday morning.
A few spotty light rain showers are possible throughout the day Tuesday, especially in the afternoon. It will be another chilly day with highs in the mid 50s.
The weather begins to dry out starting Wednesday, and it may be a bit until we have decent chances at rainfall again. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.
We are near 60 again Thursday, but the clouds are back with a low chance at rain early in the day with a passing cold front.
As skies clear Thursday night, temps will dip into the mid 30s, which could lead to patchy frost around Omaha. We get another chance at patchy frost Friday night with lows again in the mid 30s around Omaha.
The weekend will be sunny and warmer with highs jumping back into the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Cool & Breezy
Low: 41
Wind: NW 15-25
TUESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Spotty Light Rain
High: 55
Wind: N 5-15
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Seasonal
High: 65
Wind: W 5-10
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