Chilly and breezy Saturday, could see frost Sunday morning

3 THINGS TO KNOW
- Windy and Chilly Saturday
- Freezing AM temps with frost this weekend
- Drier pattern until late next week
FORECAST
It stays windy and cooler for the start of the weekend. Temps will dip in the low 30s for Saturday morning. Freeze warnings are in effect for parts of central and eastern Nebraska due to lows in the upper 20s to low 30s (28-31 degrees).
The wind stays breezy Saturday and there may be a few afternoon clouds and sprinkles. Expect it to be a cool, breezy and chilly day with highs in the low to mid 50s.
As winds settle Saturday night and skies remain clear, areas of patchy frost and freezing conditions are expected. Sunday morning will be around 29-33 degrees.
Sunday looks like a great day with calm winds and lots of sunshine. Temps will get back into the upper 60s.
Even warmer is back next week with highs in the 70s and 80s Monday through Wednesday. There may be some returning rain towards the end of next week, but this will be a drier pattern over the next 7 days.
SATURDAY
Partly Cloudy
Breezy
High: 55
Wind: NW 25-35
SATURDAY NIGHT
Clear Skies
Patchy Frost
Low: 32
Wind: N 5-10
SUNDAY
Sunny
Calm Winds, Milder
High: 67
Wind: S 5-15
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter)