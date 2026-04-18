Chilly and breezy Saturday, could see frost Sunday morning

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Windy and Chilly Saturday

Freezing AM temps with frost this weekend

Drier pattern until late next week

FORECAST

It stays windy and cooler for the start of the weekend. Temps will dip in the low 30s for Saturday morning. Freeze warnings are in effect for parts of central and eastern Nebraska due to lows in the upper 20s to low 30s (28-31 degrees).

The wind stays breezy Saturday and there may be a few afternoon clouds and sprinkles. Expect it to be a cool, breezy and chilly day with highs in the low to mid 50s.

As winds settle Saturday night and skies remain clear, areas of patchy frost and freezing conditions are expected. Sunday morning will be around 29-33 degrees.

Sunday looks like a great day with calm winds and lots of sunshine. Temps will get back into the upper 60s.

Even warmer is back next week with highs in the 70s and 80s Monday through Wednesday. There may be some returning rain towards the end of next week, but this will be a drier pattern over the next 7 days.

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 55

Wind: NW 25-35

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear Skies

Patchy Frost

Low: 32

Wind: N 5-10

SUNDAY

Sunny

Calm Winds, Milder

High: 67

Wind: S 5-15

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

