Chilly but slightly warmer Thursday, more spotty rain Friday

Skies will continue to clear up as we head into Wednesday evening. It will be a chilly night as temperatures dip into the low 30s for Thursday morning.

Thursday will bring a better shot of sunshine mixed in with some clouds throughout the day, aiding a slight warm-up as temperatures get back to the upper 50s. Thursday night, some hit and miss rain will push in from the west, but likely stays west of Omaha.

Late Friday morning, hit and miss rain will start to move in and will continue to move across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa the rest of the day. About half of us will see rain at some point during the day, which means about half of us stay dry. This keeps us mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, but it will be dry. We get cooler and windy with temperatures only climbing into the low 50s.

The sunshine is back in full force Sunday, and the wind won't be as strong. We get a little warmer with mid 50s.

We start next week cooler and breezy, dropping into the low 50s Monday, but it will be mostly sunny. If you have put any plants outdoors already, Monday night would be a good night to bring them back inside as temperatures will be in the mid 20s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday brings a mix of sun and clouds with upper 50s.

Above average temperatures start to return for the second half of next week, as highs will be in the upper 60s Wednesday with sunshine.

