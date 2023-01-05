Sunshine Returns Thursday

Skies gradually clear from southwest to northeast Thursday morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. This only gets us a little warmer, into the low 30s.

Clouds start to move back in overnight as we fall into the teens for Friday morning.

Friday afternoon brings a mix of sunshine and clouds, but we manage to warm up nicely! Highs will be flirting with 40 degrees, but this will be a one day warm-up.

We cool back off for the first half of the weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with the chance to see snow in areas southeast of Omaha. It will also be breezy with highs near 30.

Sunday brings a little more sunshine, warming us into the mid 30s.

The warm-up continues early in the next workweek. Low 40s are possible Monday with partly cloudy skies before cooling into the upper 30s Tuesday.

Upper 30s continue Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. It starts to get breezy again too as our next chance for some snow arrives late in the day.

THURSDAY

Clearing Skies

Lighter Wind

High: 32

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 17

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 39

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Snow Possible SE

High: 30

