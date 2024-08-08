Closing out Omaha's workweek on a cool note

Skies will stay partly cloudy as we head into Thursday evening. It will be a very cool night, down near record lows. In town, we'll cool in the lower 50s. Rurally, we cool in the upper 40s overnight. The record low for Omaha is 49, set in 1972.

Friday will be mostly sunny, after the morning cloud cover clears out. sunny as the cooler weather continues. It will be another milder August day with highs only in the mid 70s and calmer north winds.

Once again, we'll be down near record lows in Omaha on Friday night. Temperatures will cool in the upper 40s to low 50s. Omaha's record low is 49, set in 1985.

The weekend will kick off with a beautiful day on Saturday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

The cooler than normal weather keeps going on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. We will see a lot of clouds return by Sunday afternoon, and rain will become possible heading into Sunday evening.

Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are likely Sunday night, but it should clear up before we start the day on Monday. Skies will stay mostly cloudy for Monday, with highs near 80.

The low 80s continue Tuesday with a little more sunshine and a small chance for rain.

More rain is possible as we head into the middle of next week, and afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 53

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 75

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 78

