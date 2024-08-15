Closing the week in Omaha drier and staying warm

A few thunderstorms will be possible in southwest Iowa and Missouri this evening, and could produce large hail and damaging winds until 8 pm. The rest of the region will stay dry this evening.

Skies will continue to clear up overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

We'll see lots of sunshine on Friday and highs will be a little warmer, reaching the upper 80s with a breezy northwest wind.

Slightly cooler air will move back in the region this weekend, and we will continue to get plenty of sunshine. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

We will start out next week with a return of clouds for Monday and Tuesday, but there should still be plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will start out in the mid 80s.

Rain will become possible once again heading into Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, cooling things off a bit for the middle of next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Dry

Low: 65

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 88

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 85

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 84

