Clouds and isolated rain return Friday

Clouds start to move in overnight, which won't let us cool off as much for Friday morning. We'll start the day in the low 40s. Some neighborhoods across Iowa will still manage to cool in the low to mid 30s for Friday morning.

Throughout Friday, clouds will continue to move in from the south. Some of those clouds could squeeze out a few spotty and light showers. There won't be many of them, so most of us stay dry. The slightly better chance of getting hit by one will be south of Omaha. It will be a little breezy and cooler with upper 50s and low 60s across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. We stay cloudy with a low chance at rain Friday night.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 60. While there will be a couple isolated showers around, most of our neighborhoods stay dry.

There is a small chance of rain Sunday as skies remain mostly cloudy. Omaha will be in the low 60s.

We'll see a more organized storm system move in early next week, bringing a better chance at rain on Monday and Tuesday. There is a chance the rain holds off into late Monday, allowing us to warm back in the low 60s.

The rain will become more likely heading into Monday night and early Tuesday. We drop into the upper 50s as the rain starts to slowly clear out late Tuesday.

The sunshine takes back over Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Not as Cold

Low: 39

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 61

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 60

