Clouds and storms tonight into Tuesday morning, nearing the upper 90s Wednesday

A dangerous combination of heat and humidity is expected for the next few days. Take it easy when outside and stay hydrated. Check on your older friends, neighbors, and family members to make sure they are staying cool and safe.

Thanks to today's cloud cover, temperatures have held back in the 80s for most. But, it will stay warm and humid this evening. Rain may remain possible through the evening near the Nebraska and Kansas border. Overnight. a few spotty showers begin to pop up around Omaha as we only cool off into the mid 70s for Tuesday morning.

There will be a few spotty rain showers around for Tuesday morning, and this may again provide enough cloud cover to keep things a few degrees cooler in the afternoon. Regardless, once the morning rain and cloud cover clears out, temperatures will jump into the mid 90s, and the heat index will be just shy of 110 in Omaha.

Wednesday will be a little breezy with upper 90s, but thanks to a small drop in the humidity, the heat index should be closer to 105 to 108.

A cold front will arrive from the north late Wednesday night, leading to a chance at thunderstorms and more importantly, cooler weather heading into Thursday. Depending on when this front arrives, temperatures will only make it into the upper 80s Thursday afternoon.

There could be a few leftover showers and storms around Friday, but a lot of us will be dry with upper 80s.

We start to heat back up over the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with low 90s, followed by mid 90s Sunday with a lot of sunshine.

The start of next week looks even hotter, with upper 90s and sunshine on Monday.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Low: 76

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Morning Storms

Breezy & Hot

High: 96

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy & Hot

Storms Late

High: 98

