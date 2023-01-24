Cooling Off Midweek

This afternoon looks like a repeat of Monday. It will be mostly cloudy with temperatures near average, topping out in the mid 30s.

Overnight, northwest Missouri could get skimmed by a little wintry mix, but most of us will be dry as Omaha cools off into the low 20s for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy as colder air starts to blow in. This will keep highs in the upper 20s, but the wind will make it feel more like the teens.

The wind will be a little lighter Thursday, but we stay mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s again.

Late Thursday night and into Friday morning, a little scattered snow and wintry mix will move in, but there shouldn't be much, and a lot of places stay dry.

Friday afternoon brings a brief warm-up closer to 40 degrees, but we stay mostly cloudy and breezy.

Late Friday night and into Saturday morning, widespread snow will start to move into the region, becoming more likely through the day Saturday as it expands farther south. For a lot of us, this shouldn't cause much more than a few slick spots, but there could be a fairly thin area stretching from west to east with some higher snow totals. It's too early to say where that would set up, but right now, it is trending north of I-80.

The wind also really kicks in this weekend, dropping temperatures well below average. Saturday will be in the mid 20s. Sunday gets even worse with highs struggling to make it into the double digits.

The wind will lighten up Monday, but it stays very cold.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Average

High: 36

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 22

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 27

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Snow Late

High: 27

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.