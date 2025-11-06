Clouds return Thursday, cold air hits with rain this weekend

Clouds will move in overnight and the wind will begin to pick up out of the south, keeping us in the upper 30s for the start of Thursday morning.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and slightly warmer ans the milder southerly air blows in. Gusts will be around 25mph in the afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

Sunshine returns Friday, and the wind stays breezy with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Colder air and rain arrives this weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain beginning in the morning, lasting through evening. Temperatures vary on Saturday, reaching the 50s near and south of I-80/Omaha, and the 40s north of I-80/Omaha. By Saturday evening, temperatures will be cooling into the 30s.

As the colder air moves in, it may turn some of the cold rain into a spotty rain and snow mix Saturday evening as the rain exits the region. No snow accumulations or impacts to the region are expected at this time.

It does get very cold heading into Sunday morning. As the skies clear, we drop to around 25 by Sunday morning. Cover any exposed water pipes and disconnect water hoses from your house to prevent freeze damage this weekend.

Sunday will be a very chilly day with mostly sunny skies. Highs will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s, and we will drop in the upper 10s to low 20s for next Monday morning.

However, this cold spell is short-lived, as we return to the 50s & 60s by next Tuesday and Wednesday

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 38

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 63

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 65

