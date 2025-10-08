Clouds return Thursday, spotty rain possible

Clouds start to move back in overnight, which will help keep temperatures generally in the mid 50s across eastern Nebraska tonight. Neighborhoods in Iowa will start Thursday morning in the upper 40s.

A few sprinkles or light rain showers will be possible as we start Thursday morning mostly cloudy. By the afternoon, the sunshine will start to return with highs in the low 70s. Winds will be a little breezy during the day.

Late Thursday night, a few spotty showers will develop across southwest Iowa and far southeast Nebraska, staying mostly south of Omaha. This rain will exit the region before the start of Friday morning.

The sunshine takes back over Friday, and we continue to warm up with upper 70s.

Saturday is now looking cooler, and breezy, with low 70s in the afternoon. A couple spotty showers could pop up with partly cloudy skies, but most of us stay dry.

Sunday now looks a little warmer, and windy with gusts up to 35mph possible. It will be partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Just like Saturday, a couple spotty showers could pop up in the region.

The rain chances are small for early next week as a few more cold fronts arrive. That will cool us into the mid 70s Monday and down into the low 70s Tuesday. We could see another chance at rain around mid to late next week

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Not as Chilly

Low: 53

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Isolated Rain

High: 73

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 79

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

